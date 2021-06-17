Police investigating homicide after finding woman’s body in Mercer County

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Police are investigating a homicide in Mercer County.

Just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 100 block of S. Broad St. in Grove City for a man having a medical emergency.

Officers said while they were treating him, they found a woman’s body at the location.

They called the Mercer County coroner, who ruled it a homicide. The coroner is still investigating how she was killed.

The woman’s name is not being released at this time.

Officers did not say anything about a suspect.

