Police investigating gunfire on Youngstown’s south side

The area has been the scene of several recent shootings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating gunfire on Youngstown’s South Side.

They were called to the 300 block of Southern Boulevard on Thursday afternoon, where nine .40-caliber shell casings were found in the road. Officers have traffic blocked off between East Philadelphia and East Boston avenues.

No one was hit; it appears that shots may have been fired from a car.

The area has been the scene of several recent shootings, including one Sunday where a home in the 200 block of East Boston Avenue was damaged by gunfire.

Early this morning, police also collected 49 shell casings in a field across the street from a home in the 400 block of West Boston Avenue. Two cars and a house were damaged in that gunfire.

Of those casings, 21 were 7.62mm which are commonly used in Soviet-era style semiautomatic weapons. No one was injured.