AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a man is in custody after a shooting at an apartment complex in Austintown.

Friday night, officers were at the Compass West Apartments on Compass West Drive. The coroner was also at the scene.

Police would only say that they were investigating the shooting of a woman. They said the man responsible for the shooting was in custody.

The identifies of the man and woman haven’t been released yet.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.