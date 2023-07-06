WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after receiving multiple calls for gunfire, which left one injured and a woman’s home shot up in the middle of the night.

It happened Wednesday in the 900 block of Tod Ave. SW between 3 a.m. and 3:45 a.m.

A 72-year-old woman told police that someone shot into her residence while she was home.

The woman’s rear entry door was hit, shattering the glass. The woman was not reported to be injured.

At the same time, officers received calls of shots fired near Hayes Avenue at a large gathering. There, police found people leaving a home in the 1100 block of Hayes Avenue. One vehicle leaving the scene had four females inside, one who had been shot.

The females told police they were at a party and heard gunshots so they left, according to a report.

Officers recovered five 9mm shell casings and two 9mm bullets in the driveway. Inside the home police found two 223 shell casings on the living room floor.

One other home was also hit by gunfire. The woman in that home said she was in bed with her two young children when a bullet went through her bedroom wall.

Police have not arrested anyone at this time and are still investigating. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.