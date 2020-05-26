Police investigating Youngstown robbery after store owner, robber exchanged gunfire

The owner said the man pulled a gun and demanded money

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after a store owner exchanged gunfire late Saturday with a robber on the Youngstown’s east side.

Officers were called about 11:30 p.m. to the Check ‘n Go, 1739 Wilson Ave., where the owner told them a man came in, grabbed a can of Spam, asked for noodles and then for cigars.

The owner said the man pulled a gun and demanded money. The owner opened the register and gave the man $300, then pulled his own .40-caliber handgun when he was behind the counter.

The robber then fired and the owner returned fire, reports said. The robber ran out of the store and continued firing at the owner as he was running outside.

The owner was not injured. Police searched the surrounding area, including the Center Street Bridge, with a dog but found no sign of the robber.