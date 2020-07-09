Police investigating double shooting in Youngstown

Lt. Brian Welsh, of the Detective Bureau, said both victims were in the SUV that was damaged by gunfire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police were called to the scene of a double shooting Thursday afternoon on North Hazelwood Avenue on the West Side.

Lt. Brian Welsh, of the Detective Bureau, said both victims were in the SUV that was damaged by gunfire. One of the men was treated in the street by the driver’s side door while the other man ran onto the porch of the home that was searched by police.

Both victims were taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center by ambulance.

Police said one of the victims is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

Police found 10 shell casings in the street and searched the home where the victim on the porch was treated.

Several people in the home came on the porch when police entered, including a toddler and an infant who was swaddled in a blanket and held by a woman.

Some of the patrol officers on the scene were also present at a suspected murder-suicide on South Schenley Avenue late that morning as well as some of the detectives who investigated that case.