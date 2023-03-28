ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a husband and wife were found dead in their home.

According to St. Clair Police Chief Brian McKenzie, officers were called on March 24 to perform a welfare check. Neighbors were concerned when they hadn’t seen the couple for about two to three weeks.

When officers arrived at the home in the 47000 block of Summerset Drive, they found the 80-year-old husband and 73-year-old wife dead in their upstairs bedroom.

Officers found a revolver in the room and obvious injuries, however, the coroner’s office is still determining a cause of death.

McKenzie said they do believe the couple may have been deceased for some time due to indicators at the scene, as well as the last time anyone saw them.

Police say there was no forced entry into the home, and they do not believe the public is in any danger.

Police are not releasing the victims’ identities at this time. McKenzie said this is an unfortunate situation, and the family has been deeply hurt.