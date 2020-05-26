Police investigating death of man found in Niles home

Police said the heat in the house was turned up to 90 degrees, the oven and coffeepot were on, and the shower was running

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating the death of a man in Niles after seeing what appeared to be signs of a struggle at his home on Blossom Drive.

A man called police early Tuesday morning, asking officers to check on the welfare of his friend who he hadn’t talked to since May 19. The man told police he usually talks to his friend every day.

When police went to the home, they found 54-year-old James Blaser dead inside.

Police said the heat in the house was turned up to 90 degrees, the oven and coffeepot were on, and the shower was running.

Police said it looked like there had been a struggle at some point in the living room because pictures were knocked off the wall and a ceramic statue was on the ground. They don’t know if the struggle was related to Blaser’s death.

The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office is doing an autopsy on Blaser Thursday to determine the cause of death.