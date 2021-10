YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A minor was taken to the hospital after a crash on Youngstown’s South Side.

Police were called to the 800 block of East Avondale Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Police tell us speed is expected to be a factor. Police say the driver hit a parked car sending her car and the parked car into separate yards in the neighborhood.

Police also say that the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.