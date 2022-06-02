WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating a catalytic converter theft that happened over the weekend.

Officers were called to NAPA Auto Parts in Warren at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Reports said an employee told police that someone had stolen a catalytic converter from a vehicle sometime between 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28 and 7 a.m. Monday, May 31.

Police said the person had attempted to steal another converter, but he or she was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information should contact the Warren Police Department.