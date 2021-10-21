Police investigating break-ins of Boardman, Canfield Twp. phone stores

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say three men broke into an AT&T store Tuesday on Boardman-Canfield Road, stealing several iPhones and iPads.

Officers were called to the store around 2:15 a.m. for alarms going off. They arrived to find a broken window and an iPhone display that had been knocked over.

Surveillance video showed the three men breaking a window around 2:10 a.m. and then ransacking a display, stealing several electronics, according to a police report.

Police spotted footprints near a parking lot on West Boulevard but were unable to find the men.

Police say the men involved matched the description of three men who also broke into a T-Mobile store in Canfield Township just before 2 a.m. that same morning.

Both incidents are under investigation.