YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- An arson investigation is underway in Youngstown after a car was found on fire in a field on city’s East Side Tuesday morning.

Police said that it happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of South Bruce and Sheehy Street.

Police say they believe the car was stolen, but are still looking into it.

Officers believe it was driven into the field and set on fire.