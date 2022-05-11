WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville police are investigating an incident where they said a teen was shot Tuesday night.

Officers said a 14-year-old boy was shot in a lot off of Commerce Street in Wellsville around 9 p.m.

Police said he was taken to East Liverpool City Hospital, then flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment of injuries.

Police said the boy is in stable condition and that they are waiting to interview him.

The name of the boy has not been released by police.

As a result of the incident, Wellsville Schools canceled classes for high school students on Wednesday. Wellsville Superintendent Richard Bereschik said that students in grades 8-12 do not have class. Students in the 7th grade are at DAW Elementary School. Staff was to report at noon.

The cancellation was to allow police to conduct their investigation and to assure the safety of students. More information is expected to be released by the district later today about the rest of the week.