BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a body was found on an embankment in Brookfield.

Sewer workers discovered the body behind O’Brien’s Memorial Nursing Home on Brookfield Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

So far, a cause of death hasn’t been determined yet.

Police are on the scene.

