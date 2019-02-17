Local News

Police investigating after four trucks vandalized at Niles car lot

The owner says someone also cut a catalytic converter off a truck last week

By:

Posted: Feb 16, 2019 07:22 PM EST

Updated: Feb 16, 2019 07:22 PM EST

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - Police are investigating a vandalism case out of the city of Niles. 

Someone overnight damaged four trucks in the parking lot of the Elite Auto Sales lots on South Main Street in the City. 

Police say windows were smashed and consoles broken into.  

The owner says someone also cut a catalytic converter off a truck last week.

They are still looking for suspects in this case.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories