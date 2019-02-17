Police investigating after four trucks vandalized at Niles car lot
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - Police are investigating a vandalism case out of the city of Niles.
Someone overnight damaged four trucks in the parking lot of the Elite Auto Sales lots on South Main Street in the City.
Police say windows were smashed and consoles broken into.
The owner says someone also cut a catalytic converter off a truck last week.
They are still looking for suspects in this case.