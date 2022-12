YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police are investigating an accident on Lansdowne Boulevard that happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

When our crews arrived on scene they noticed the front of the car was badly damaged. According to police, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Police say the driver hit a pole.

The vehicle was found abandoned, but the owner of the car eventually arrived on the scene.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the accident remains unclear.