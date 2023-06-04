WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three people were shot Sunday evening near Courthouse Square in Warren, according to police.

Police were investigating a scene near the Subway restaurant near downtown after detectives say three people were shot sometime Sunday evening.

A large part of the South Main Plaza was roped off with crime scene tape. Our reporter at the location said police were photographing a gray sedan by the South Main Plaza lot.

Howland police and the Trumbull County Sheriff also responded to the scene.

Witnesses whose vehicle was caught in the crossfire said they saw someone “pull out a clip and start shooting.”

A detective with the Warren department said there are no suspects at this time.

The three victims are expected to be OK.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.