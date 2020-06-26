Police investigating after 3 children left alone in Bessemer

The mother told police when she got home at about 12:30 a.m., the children were in the home alone

BESSEMER, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after three children were found home alone in Bessemer.

According to a police report, the mother of the three children, ages seven, five and one, were left with their father at a home on W. Poland Avenue on June 21.

The mother told police when she got home at about 12:30 a.m., the children were in the home alone.

Police discovered that the father had left the residence to visit a nearby friend and the children were left alone for about one hour.

No injuries were reported. Police continue to investigate.