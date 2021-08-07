Police investigating 2 shot in Youngstown, suspect fled area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were shot near Mahoning Avenue and Halls Heights in Youngstown.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police on scene are in pursuit of the suspect who allegedly fled the area.

Police are still looking for one suspect and people are advised to avoid the area. There is a trail of shell casings stretching from the driveway of a home located on the corner to the road.

One man and one woman were shot following what appeared to have been a verbal altercation between two groups.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Rod Foley told First News the woman seems to be more hurt than the male victim who are being treated now.

“There’s multiple here so obviously we’re assuming there’s multiple guns,” Foley said.

Youngstown police Chief of Detectives Capt. Rod Foley, left and Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert, arrived today at Halls Heights Avenue to begin their investigation into a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

Credit: Joe Gorman, WKBN

One car in the area has its windows shot out, while another is parked in the middle of the street with its door open.

Police recovered at least 24 shell casings at the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

80 people have been shot this year while there were 98 last year. Six people have been shot since this Wednesday.