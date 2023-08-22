HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Police are working on two separate scenes in Trumbull County late Tuesday evening.

The first involves a large police presence on Highlawn Avenue SE in Bolindale. The road is blocked. According to our reporter at the scene, the Mahoning County Emergency Management Mobile Command Post and two armored rescue vehicles are there.

Not far from there — Deforest Avenue near Niles Road SE is blocked for a crash involving three vehicles. Police say two unmarked cars heading to the scene on Highlawn Avenue were involved. One hit a KIA head on. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital but will be OK.

