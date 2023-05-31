BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating two scenes mere blocks apart on the Youngstown-Boardman border Wednesday evening.

Police are currently investigating bullet casings in the street on Beechwood Drive near Southern Boulevard, according to our reporter at the scene. The road is blocked off and there is crime scene tape up.

A second scene is located at Maple Drive, where police have found an SUV with bullet holes in it.

At this time, it’s unclear whether or not the two scenes are connected to each other.

TJ Renninger contributed to this report.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.