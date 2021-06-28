Police investigate Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to reports of a shooting on the south side of Youngstown Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. on the 500 block W. Boston Avenue. Police placed 11 markers in front of a house there.

Police are talking with possible witnesses right now.

It is not confirmed if anyone was injured or if police have any suspects or anyone in custody.

Check back for more details on this developing story.