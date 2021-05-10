Police investigate Warren business broken into over weekend

Officers arrived at Do-Cut in Warren Monday on reports of a shattered door

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a Warren business that was broken into early Sunday morning.

According to a report, officers arrived at Do-Cut on Youngstown Rd. SE in Warren Monday on reports of a broken door. When they arrived, the front door was shattered.

The business’s president and vice president met police on scene. They walked through the scene with police and noticed six trimmers and two yard blower vacs were missing, a report said.

Chainsaws were also on the ground, but they were on a lock and chain attached to the wall, according to a report.

A witness told police he saw a white car pull up Sunday morning. He said the suspect then threw a rock at the window, took lawn equipment, put it into his trunk and drove off.

The witness said he does not have a cell phone, so he was unable to call 911.

Police reviewed camera footage and saw around 2:43 a.m. on Sunday, a man wearing a red hoodie and white facemask walk into the building, take the two yard vacs by the door, and walked out, a reprot said.

Police are still reviewing surveillance video to see if the theft occurred all at once or on separate occasions.