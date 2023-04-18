WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police were called to investigate two separate incidents where shots were fired on Southern Boulevard.

Police said the first incident was reported around 1 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Southern Boulevard NW.

Officers said a resident in the area notified police that his house was shot at. The resident told police that he heard six gunshots that were fired.

Officers located a hole in the siding that led to the spare bedroom. Police were unable to locate a projectile or any other damage until they found eight shell casings on Randolph Street. The casings were collected for evidence.

Reports said that officers were also called to the 1900 block of Southern Boulevard on Saturday after an employee of a security company reported that he heard shots being fired the night prior, around 9:30 p.m.

Reports said the caller found a casing on the ground. The casing was collected for evidence.