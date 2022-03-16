LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are reviewing surveillance video and working to identify a woman who threatened two Walmart employees in Liberty.

According to a police report, officers were called about 9:30 p.m. Monday to the store on Goldie Road after two employees there said they were threatened by a customer.

The employees said that a female customer became angry when they told her they could not process her return/exchange because the customer service desk was closed. The employees attempted to find a local Walmart that could process the exchange but were unsuccessful.

The employees said the woman told them that she would “stalk” them and “shoot them in the head.” The woman then left in a black colored sedan, but the license plates were not visible.

The exchange was captured on surveillance video.