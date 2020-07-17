Police investigate theft of golf cart from Warren G. Harding’s stadium

Police said surveillance video showed that five people were involved in the theft

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating the theft of a golf cart from Warren G. Harding High School.

According to a police report, the thieves broke in through a fence at the school’s football stadium and into a shed on the property. The theft happened early Thursday morning.

The report estimated that the stolen John Deere Gator golf cart was worth $10,000.

Police said surveillance video showed that five people were involved in the theft, and one of those people left on a bicycle toward Atlantic Street NE.