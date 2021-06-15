Police investigate theft of donation box from Girard business

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating the theft of a donation box from a Girard business.

Officers were called to Trumbull Party Mart on Trumbull Avenue just before 2 p.m. Friday to investigate the theft.

An employee reported noticing that the donation box, containing about $70, was missing from the store.

The employee then reviewed surveillance footage and saw two suspects take the box just after 10 p.m. May 27, according to a police report.

The report states that a woman came into the store with a man and purchased some lottery tickets while the man took the donation box and placed it under his shirt. They then left the store together.

The report describes the woman as a heavy-set Black woman wearing a yellow t-shirt, black jacket and pants with her hair in a ponytail. The man was described as a heavy-set Black man wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, red baseball hat and black mask.

The employee mentioned seeing the woman in the store previously, and police have a suspect in mind, according to the report.