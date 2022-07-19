BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after someone took approximately 700 gallons of used cooking oil from behind a Boardman restaurant.

The theft was reported by a worker of Buffalo Biodiesel, Inc., who came to Double Bogey’s at the Southern Park Mall Monday to pick up the used oil and saw that it was missing from an outside storage container.

The cooking oil is valued at approximately $3,000.

Locks were cut from the storage tanks that were last emptied about three months ago, according to a police report.

The worker said that a special tanker truck would be needed to steal the cooking oil.

A worker at the restaurant said that he noticed an unmarked dusty white tanker truck by the tanks on Friday, July 15 but couldn’t describe the driver.