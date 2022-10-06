CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Cortland are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins that happened Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Detective John Weston said about 15 vehicles were broken into between about 12:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Several items were taken including purses, wallets, credit cards and other items.

Weston said the break-ins spanned the length of the city and no particular area was targeted.

He said that they are reviewing surveillance video and have some leads in the case. Weston asks anyone with information or video they would like to share to call him at 330-638-1000, ext. 1625.