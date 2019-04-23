Police investigate stabbing at Youngstown apartment

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Police are investigating a stabbing that happened after a reported fight at an apartment on Tyrell Avenue.

Police said a woman called 911 on Friday night, reporting that her ex-boyfriend and best friend were arguing and that someone had a knife.

Police said when they arrived at the apartment, the door was open and no one was inside.

Investigators said while they were on the scene, a woman came into the apartment building through a back door. She told police that her ex-boyfriend had been stabbed.

Police said the 27-year-old man left and went to the hospital before officers arrived.

The woman said the stabbing happened after an argument between the victim and her best friend. She told police that she didn't see the fight but said she saw her best friend holding the knife and said her ex-boyfriend had a stab wound to his back.

Police reported finding a butcher knife in the manhole between two apartment buildings. The suspect wasn't at the apartment.

Police questioned the victim at the hospital, and he admitted that a woman stabbed him but said he didn't want to tell officers her name. He said she has mental issues and "will go off from time to time," according to the report.