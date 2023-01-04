WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Children Services and Warren police are looking into a situation involving a Warren dad.

It all started Sunday night when a family member went to an apartment on Southern Boulevard NW to check on a child. The family member said she became concerned because the father had court-ordered visits with his 3-year-old son and that cameras had to be on in the home.

The family member said the cameras were off and she became concerned.

When officers arrived, they said the dad appeared intoxicated and the apartment was not in “good condition” with empty wine bottles and other liquor containers strewn about and food on the tables, according to a police report. They said the apartment was so cluttered it was hard to walk around and that a camera was turned toward the wall, the report stated.

Police said the dad couldn’t walk very well, his speech was slurred and he brought a lighter to his lips to light a cigarette that was not there, according to the report.

Officers said the dad claimed to have multiple sclerosis but has not been diagnosed by a doctor, and that he had a cold.

After an assessment, EMTs on the scene told officers that the dad was under the influence but that he was “still sober enough that they can’t force him to go the hospital,” the report stated.

The dad refused medical treatment, and the child was turned over to a family member.

Children Services was notified and a child endangering report was completed.

The case is under investigation.