Police investigate shots fired outside Warren bar

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after several shots were fired outside a bar in Warren Sunday.

According to a police report, a woman told officers that she had been arguing with the father of a 5-year-old child she had in her care and that he was angry because he did not believe that she was at the laundry mat and wanted her to come home.

The woman said she was afraid to go home, so she met her father at a bar on Nevada St. SW. The woman said the father of the child came into the bar, and the man and her father began to argue, which spilled outside of the bar.

The woman said that the father of the child fired several shots at her father’s feet and took off with his child, reports said. No one was hit by gunfire.

Officers say they found four shell casings on the ground.

The woman said she had three children with her, ages 5, 9 and 12 when the shots were fired.

Police did not locate the suspect. The incident is under investigation.