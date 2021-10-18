Police investigate shots fired outside Warren bar

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Shell casings were taken as evidence outside a Warren bar over the weekend following reports of gunfire.

Officers were called about 2:47 a.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of Parkman Road NW on reports of gunfire.

A caller said they heard three gunshots and that it appeared someone was being taken to the hospital in a black SUV.

When officers arrived, they found two shell casings on the sidewalk in front of the bar and a third in the street, according to a police report.

Officers checked local hospitals but did not find a gunshot victim.

Several people who came out of the bar said they didn’t see or hear anything.

A man sitting in a car near where one of the shell casings was found was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

