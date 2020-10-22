Police investigate shots fired near Warren restaurant

Police said the victim had been involved in a fight earlier that evening

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating shots fired Wednesday night near Buena Vista Café.

According to reports, the shooting stemmed from an argument earlier that happened somewhere else.

The victim told police there was a fight earlier on Griswald Street, which moved to a family member’s house on Glenwood Street. He said family members were able to break up the fight, but the suspects parked at Buena Vista Café.

The victim said he went to the restaurant after hearing yelling and was shot at by someone in a vehicle.

No one was hurt.

Police say officers were called back out to Glenwood Street a short time later after the victim reported four men in a silver Buick tried to run him over.

