Police investigate shots fired in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating after several shots were fired on the city’s northeast side.

According to a police report, witnesses believe the shots were intended for them.

Officers were called at about 8:20 p.m. Monday to the 300 block of Logan Avenue NE on reports of shots fired.

Witnesses said that a maroon Buick pulled up along Railroad Street and fired several rounds. Officers found six shell casings lying in the road but could not determine if the bullets hit anything.

A witness there told police that a juvenile relative received social media messages from another juvenile just before the shooting saying that he wanted his gun returned, but the witness believes another relative may have stolen it.

Police went to a house on Hamilton to look for the suspects but did not locate them or the vehicle.