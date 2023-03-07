WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers were called on Sunday to investigate shots fired in Warren.

Just after 2:30 a.m., officers were sent to the area of Northwest Boulevard NW and Lovers Lane NW, where several shots had been heard. Once there, officers discovered that the shooting happened in front of a home in the 1000 block of Lovers Lane.

Police found three spent shell casings in front of the house but no damage to any homes or vehicles in the area, according to a police report.

Police were looking into a report that a black vehicle had been involved in the shooting and that the vehicle had pulled into a driveway on Lovers Lane. Police said they saw a person looking at the vehicle with a flashlight but said everyone went inside the residence when officers approached.