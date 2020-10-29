Police investigate shots fired at Warren homes

It happened in the 200 block of Douglas St. NW

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating gunshots fired at some homes in Warren on Tuesday.

It happened in the 200 block of Douglas St. NW.

A woman and her neighbor told investigators the sound of shots woke them up just before 4:30 a.m., but they didn’t call police at the time.

A bullet hit a woman’s home in the area, according to a police report. She wasn’t home at the time of the shooting.

Police noted damage to another home in the area as well.

Police said surveillance video from one of the neighbor’s homes showed three or four shots being fired from the driver’s side of a dark-colored car, which drove down Douglas Street. According to the report, the shooter seemed to be targeting houses on the south side of the street.

Officers collected shell casings from the scene.

