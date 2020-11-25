Police investigate shots fired at vehicle in Boardman Walmart parking lot

Police said video showed a man who appeared to be firing shots at an SUV as it sped through the parking lot

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are investigating a report of gunshots that were fired in the parking lot of Walmart on Doral Drive.

Police said shots were heard around 10:30 p.m. last Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a firearm with an ejected magazine in the parking lot. They also reported finding shell casings and a large amount of glass near a couple of the parking spots.

Upon reviewing surveillance video, officers watched a man approach a dark green SUV that was parked in the lot. After 30 to 40 seconds, the SUV is seen leaving southbound through the lot as the man raises his hands and points an object toward the vehicle.

Police noted in their report that it appeared as if the man had fired shots at the leaving vehicle. That vehicle then sped through the lot, hitting a parked car and the shopping cart return.

Officers located that vehicle, abandoned near Giant Eagle. Officers found 18 grams of marijuana outside the vehicle as well as an iPhone, according to a police report.

Police were able to track down the owner of the vehicle to a woman in Stark County, who reported that she lent the vehicle to a family member earlier that day.

Officers were given the name of a person they believe was driving the vehicle but were having trouble reaching that person at the time of the report.