BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, police were called to the area of Clifton Drive and Erie Street in response to reports of multiple gunshots.

Upon arrival at the scene, police were unable to locate any persons or vehicles involved in the shooting; however, they located nine .223/.556 shell casings around the building, according to the police report.

Further investigation revealed an apartment building in the 4800 block of Erie Street had been shot into as well as the surrounding brick exterior of the building. The area was established as a crime scene, and a crime scene technician was called to the scene to process it and collect the shell casings.

A neighbor connected police to the apartment tenant, who stated she and her family had left the apartment earlier in the day and that no one was home at the time of the shooting. She also said she had a security camera and had witnessed “kids” running from the rear of the apartment complex into nearby woods, according to the report.

Reports say police interviewed other tenants of the apartment and that many reported hearing gunshots but did not witness anything.

At the time of the report, police were awaiting footage of the shooters, and no suspects have been named at this time.