YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating reports of gunfire on the south side Saturday night.

Seven YPD cruisers are on the scene of Samuel Ave. off of South Ave.

Two cars were hit by gunfire, according to police.

Crime scene tape is up, and police are speaking with witnesses at the scene.

There were reports of a shooting around 8:30 p.m., but police have not confirmed if anyone was shot.

27 First News has a reporter on scene and is working to get more information.