Police investigate shooting on Youngstown’s west side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Two people were injured this morning in a shooting on the Youngstown’s west side.



Police were called to the 2000 block of Russell Avenue around 3 a.m. This is located a block north of Stambaugh Charter School.



Police say a man and woman were injured in the incident. They say that the man was shot, but they are unsure if the woman had gunshot wounds. Both were sent to the hospital.

First News is gathering information about their condition. Police are still unsure of what caused the shooting to occur.



We will continue to provide the latest updates.