YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating a shooting on the city’s south side.

Officers were called about 9:58 a.m. Monday to the 100 block of West LaClede Avenue.

Police said they believe the man was on foot when he was shot and went to a nearby home.

Officers are scouring an area around Hillman Street and West LaClede Avenue for evidence.