YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Reports said a man was wounded in a shooting over the weekend on Youngstown’s South Side.

Police were called about 1:20 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 700 block of East Lucius Avenue, where they found a man lying on his back who was wounded.

A car was towed to be examined by detectives, but all other information on the report was blacked out.