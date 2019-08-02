LIVE NOW /
Police investigate shooting of 2 men in Warren

Police say it happened in the 400 block of Lane Dr. SW

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say two people were shot in Warren early Friday morning.

The victims were identified in a police report as 24-year-old Andrew Bennett and 24-year-old Dearis Bennett.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers were sent to the 400 block of Lane Dr. SW for a report of shots fired in the area.

Officers arrived at a home on Lane Drive to find the victims. One had a gunshot wound in the back and the other had a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a police report.

Crews transported both victims to local hospitals.

Evidence was collected from the scene, and police continue to investigate.

