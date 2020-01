A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend shot her current boyfriend in the leg

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Reports said a man was shot late Wednesday in the parking lot of a bar on Youngstown’s North Side.

A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend shot her current boyfriend in the leg about 11:05 p.m. after a fight in the parking lot at Topsy’s Bar, 1375 Logan Ave.

Reports did not say if an arrest was made.

The victim is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.