Police in Warren are investigating a shooting that happened New Year's Eve

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating a shooting that happened New Year’s Eve.

According to dispatchers, officers were called about 9:52 p.m. to the Sunoco gas station on West Market Street NW on reports of a shooting.

A man was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The exact location where the victim was shot is not clear.

Detectives are expected to release more information later Wednesday.