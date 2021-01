It happened after 4 p.m. in the area of Mauro Circle, according to officials

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a shooting in Niles Sunday.

It happened after 4 p.m. in the area of Mauro Circle, according to officials.

Police were on scene, but it is unknown the extent of injuries. Officials say the victim was taken to St. Elizabeth’s.

Police are still investigating.

We are working to get more information.