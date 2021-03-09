Police investigate separate gunshot victims from shootings in Warren

At around 1 a.m., there were two calls of gunshot wound victims at separate hospitals

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police were investigating multiple gunshot wound victims early Tuesday morning after getting two calls for victims in different hospitals.

On Tuesday just before 1 a.m., officers were called to Trumbull Memorial Hospital’s emergency department for a gunshot victim.

Officers were told an unknown woman in a dark, four-door sedan dropped the man off, reports said.

A friend of the victim also came to the hospital, but he didn’t have any more information.

According to a report, the victim had been shot near his face and could not talk because of his injuries.

Police said the victim indicated he did not know who shot him, or where or when it happened.

The victim was taken by helicopter to St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown.

Warren police said Champion police officers went to the victim’s house, but there was no answer at the door and it did not seem like a disturbance happened there.

On Tuesday at 1 a.m., police got a call from University Hospital Geauga Medical Center, where they said a man came in with a gunshot wound in his hip/stomach area. The man said it happened in Warren, but he didn’t know where.

When police spoke with the victim’s girlfriend, she said it happened near the hot dog shop, then said near Nevada Avenue and Front Street, according to reports.

Officers checked both areas but weren’t able to find anything.