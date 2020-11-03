Police investigate rollover crash in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a rollover accident that happened in Austintown Tuesday afternoon.
The accident happened just before 1 p.m. at the corner of Kirk Road and South Turner Road.
An SUV and a car were involved.
A red SUV flipped on its side. The other vehicle had minor damage.
There is no word on what caused the accident or if anyone was hurt.
