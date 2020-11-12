Police investigate robbery report in Girard

A man reported being robbed by an armed intruder while unloading groceries in his garage

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard man reported being robbed by an armed intruder while unloading groceries from his vehicle in his garage.

The man called police just before 6 p.m. Friday to his home in the 100 block of E. Main St.

The man said he was in his unlit garage with the groceries and turned around to find an unknown man standing in his driveway with a gun.

The man told police that the robber said nothing to him, but he believed that he was trying to rob him so he handed over $20 from his wallet. He said at that time, the robber began pushing the trigger on the gun so he told the robber not to shoot him or he would “get a murder rap.”

At that point, the victim reported that the robber ran away southbound on Stewart Avenue.

According to the police report, the victim gave officers conflicting descriptions of the robber. He at first said he was wearing a mask, then later said a bandana but was unable to describe it or the clothes he was wearing in detail, saying only that they were “normal clothes.”

Police did note in their report that driveway and street area near the house were unlit.

Officers searched for a suspect but were unable to find anyone in the area.